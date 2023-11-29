Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Drops By 89.9%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Worldline stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.
About Worldline
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.