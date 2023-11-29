Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 428.6%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Price Performance

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.5011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wal-Mart de México

About Wal-Mart de México

(Get Free Report)

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.