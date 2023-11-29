Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Increases By 428.6%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wal-Mart de México Price Performance
Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wal-Mart de México
About Wal-Mart de México
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wal-Mart de México
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.