Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 11.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,810,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $537,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.62. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

