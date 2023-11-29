Serge Saxonov Sells 3,757 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares in the company, valued at $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Serge Saxonov sold 3,723 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $162,769.56.

On Monday, October 16th, Serge Saxonov sold 21 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $829.50.

On Thursday, September 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00.

Shares of TXG opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.07. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

