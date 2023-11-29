Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,045 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of PVH worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after buying an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $20,584,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

