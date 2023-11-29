Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,627 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,078,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 9,439.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 710,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,812,000 after acquiring an additional 702,591 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,756.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

