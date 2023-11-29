Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,254 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Crown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 0.6 %

Crown stock opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.