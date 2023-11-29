Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,417 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Brink’s worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

