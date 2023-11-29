Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $801.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $813.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $783.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

