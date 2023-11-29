Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,423 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of ON worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONON. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

