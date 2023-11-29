Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.65% of First Hawaiian worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 827,297 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 17.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

