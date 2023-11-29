Sei Investments Co. Has $15 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,459 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

