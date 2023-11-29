Sei Investments Co. Has $15.29 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 691.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 171,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

