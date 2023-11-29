Sei Investments Co. Has $14.84 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,256,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,923,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,935,000 after acquiring an additional 442,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.



