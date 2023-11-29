Sei Investments Co. Has $14.14 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of International Paper worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

