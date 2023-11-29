Sei Investments Co. Acquires 128,977 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.39% of Clearwater Analytics worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after buying an additional 210,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,373,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,538,000 after buying an additional 568,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Subi Sethi sold 13,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $255,612.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,145.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $659,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,793,333 shares of company stock worth $273,924,092. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

