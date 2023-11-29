Sean P. Hennessy Sells 3,650 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TDG opened at $955.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $883.18 and a 200-day moving average of $866.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,433,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

