Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.8 %

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

