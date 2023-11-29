SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $154.96

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.96 and last traded at $154.96, with a volume of 5511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

SAP Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

