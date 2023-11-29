Sandbar Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,126 shares of company stock worth $23,365,557. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

