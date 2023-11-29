Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,513 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

