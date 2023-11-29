Rosemary L. Klein Sells 158 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $175.10.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

