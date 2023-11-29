Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$71.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

RCI.B stock opened at C$57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.83. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

