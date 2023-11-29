Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.20.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

ROK opened at $269.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200-day moving average is $296.15. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $311,281 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 86.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 53.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 28,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

