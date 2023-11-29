Robert Willis Purchases 5,550 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 609.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.