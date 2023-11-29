Robert Willis Purchases 5,550 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2023

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 609.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

