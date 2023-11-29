Robert Berthold Espey Sells 10,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.41.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.62.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

