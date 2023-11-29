Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.35

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.35 and last traded at $160.62, with a volume of 45028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,650.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 61,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

