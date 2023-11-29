Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,090.00

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,090 ($39.03) and last traded at GBX 3,065 ($38.71), with a volume of 2880050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,072 ($38.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Investec raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($36.00) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.16) to GBX 3,170 ($40.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.30) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,752.44 ($34.77).

Relx Trading Down 0.2 %

Relx Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,884.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,682.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,368.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

