Reginald Love Sells 20,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Love sold 20,000 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $184,693.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.93. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

