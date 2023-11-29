Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Director Peter A. Leidel Sells 5,708 Shares

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 5,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $99,205.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 720,491 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,133.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

