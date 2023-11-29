Rahul Khara Sells 10,000 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 10,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $517,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rahul Khara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Rahul Khara sold 100 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.
Disc Medicine Trading Up 1.6 %
Disc Medicine stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.
Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine Company Profile
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.