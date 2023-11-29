Rahul Khara Sells 10,000 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 10,000 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $517,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Rahul Khara sold 100 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000.00.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter worth about $32,982,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the first quarter worth about $11,125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

