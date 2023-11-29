Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $136.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

QLYS stock opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $183.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock worth $4,443,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 170,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Qualys by 32.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

