Profund Advisors LLC Sells 572 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

