Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

NYSE WHR opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $160.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

