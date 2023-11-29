Private Advisor Group LLC Has $647,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 548,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 227,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 206,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

