Private Advisor Group LLC Has $553,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,632,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $89.59 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

