Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 164,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

POOL stock opened at $350.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

