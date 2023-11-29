PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,471 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.