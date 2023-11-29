PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,291 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

