PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,877 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 910.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $196.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.47 and a 200 day moving average of $208.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

