PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 0.6 %

TRMB stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $185,251.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,364 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $185,251.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $783,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.