PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after purchasing an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

