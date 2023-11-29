PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $171.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

