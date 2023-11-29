PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 772,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.10 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The business had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

