PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

