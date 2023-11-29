PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

