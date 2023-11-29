PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.74, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,112 shares of company stock worth $16,604,284 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

