Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.55

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 1168212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $4,440,941. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

