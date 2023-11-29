Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.42. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 190,304 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNE has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNE

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$505.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.44%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.