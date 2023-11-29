Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 159,562 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
